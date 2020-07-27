Explore Maine’s railroad history 

BAR HARBOR—Author Bill Kenny’s talk will take you on a tour of Maine’s railroad history from the first tracks made of wood to today’s high-speed Downeaster Amtrak train. Kenny will explore Maine’s rail history as he speaks about his book, “A History of Maine Railroads,” during this virtual author talk on Zoom with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

The history of Maine railroads is a prime example of how railroads affect economies, and Kenny, born in Maine and now living near Maine’s largest railroad yard, has experienced this firsthand. His realization that Maine’s history of railroads needs to be recorded, preserved and appreciated prompted the writing of this book.

Kenny, a former career U.S. Air Force officer and Gulf War veteran, developed a lifelong interest in trains when he took his first train ride at age 11. In the Air Force, he was involved in the planning and coordination of the movements by rail and ship of military equipment from the U.S. and Europe for Desert Shield/Desert Storm, as well as the overseeing of railroad operations at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska and Loring Air Force Base in northern Maine.

Books will be on sale for this virtual event from co-sponsor, Sherman’s Books, through shermans.com, by calling (207) 288-3161 or visiting their Bar Harbor location at 56 Main Street. Registration is required at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/kenny or email [email protected].