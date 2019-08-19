Exhibition features Ellis, Scott, Sultz

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibition of art by Laura Ellis, Jess Hurley Scott and Phil Sultz will be on view at Star Gallery in Northeast Harbor from Thursday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The exhibition explores the artists’ interpretations of landscapes including earth, sea or pure color. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m. The reception will include a poetry reading by Phil Sultz at 5:30 p.m. The reception is open to the public.

Ellis is a landscape painter from New England currently based in Santa Fe, N.M. Her paintings are stark yet dreamy, flirting with the boundaries between realism and minimalism as they explore the connections between earth, water and sky. Each work imparts a distinct sense of place but urges the viewer to contemplate individual aspects of the landscape — an isolated tree in a field, the frothy crest of a wave, a hazy shore on the horizon.

Scott is a contemporary painter of land and seascapes. She is best known for her multi-dimensional, photorealistic paintings of ocean waves. Each work is composed of individually painted panes of clear acrylic that are layered one in front of the other. Scott will exhibit several seascapes, including paintings inspired by the landscape of Acadia — one of her favorite subjects. Scott’s work is featured in the August issue of Décor Maine.

Sultz’s artistic career spans seven decades. He will be exhibiting a series of vibrant acrylic paintings reminiscent of color-field paintings that engage with the viewer’s perception of color and space. Sultz lives and works in Marion.

Contact 276-3060.