Exhibit features photos, watercolors, carvings, by two local couples

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Art by two husband and wife duos, Maggie and Bill Johnston and Diane Ingalls Zito and Frank Zito, will be on display in October at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Maggie Johnston was born and raised on the coast of Maine. As a child who loved art, she participated in the Farnsworth Art Museum’s children’s program. As an adult, Maggie worked in scientific research and in education. She and her husband ran a sail charter business for 21 years.

After retiring from teaching, she began enthusiastically pursuing her interest in watercolor painting. Her teachers have included the late Carol Seabold, Phil Steele, Gail Ribas and the late Carol Seabold.

Former Mount Desert Elementary School math and science teacher Bill Johnston graduated from Thomaston High School in 1958 and studied education at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. He joined the Peace Corps and worked as an instructor at Outward Bound School in Malaysia.

Bill built and finished three houses, finished a Friendship Sloop and maintained two other sailboats.

Maggie and Bill Johnston live in Somesville.

Diane Ingalls Zito was born and grew up in Bar Harbor. Since retirement from a 35-year career as a New Hampshire public school teacher, she has become an active watercolorist.

Frank Zito has had a life-long interest in the art of photography. He finds people in their daily lives, memorable scenes around the world, sailing and life on the coast of Maine, particularly scenes on MDI, most inspiring.

Diane Ingalls Zito and Frank Zito spend five months a year in their home in Southwest Harbor.

Contact 244-7065.