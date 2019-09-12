Exhibit features encaustics, etchings

MOUNT DESERT — Encaustic paintings and prints from copper plate etchings by Mark Fink will be on display in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library during the month of September. A reception and a brief “Ask-The-Artist” session is set for Friday, Sept. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Fink was raised and went to school in Washington D.C. before coming to Mount Desert Island in 1976, where he attended summer classes at College of the Atlantic.

“Even at an early age of 16, Marc dreamed of eventually having a place of his own to create art in the region,” a statement from the library said. “Marc’s art has always been heavily influenced by Maine — even when he spends time elsewhere. There is some magical quality of the proximity of the ocean, mountains and sky which continue to be a constant wellspring of creativity for him.”

Fink creates copper etchings using high-quality copper plates and a combination of processes to build up the design. It can take months to finish etching a large plate. The plates are etched with acid and tools to create different marks; the etched lines will hold ink when it comes time to print. He pulls test proofs from the plate throughout the profess

Encaustic painting is an ancient form of painting which uses refined beeswax and dammar crystals as a base medium. This medium in turn can be mixed with virtually anything — raw pigments for colors or other objects which can be “suspended” between layers of wax. Successive layers of wax are fused to previous layers by heating them with a heat gun or iron.

Encaustic paintings are known for their luminosity and intensity of color.

“I love the ‘metamorphic’ nature of encaustic painting,” Fink said. “It literally must go from a molten stage to solidified. It is a very spontaneous method of painting. but is forgiving.

“I will occasionally mix conventional oil paints between layers to achieve certain special highlights. My paintings are less concerned about literal interpretations of the objects or subject matter. Instead, I explore the nature of color and composition to express a sense of movement and abstract composition.”

