Exhibit at Argosy features Ward, Teach

BAR HARBOR — Nathan Ward and Finn Teach are two of nine featured artists in a “Rising Stars” show at the Argosy II gallery on Mount Desert Street through Oct. 28. The exhibit opened in July at the Bar Harbor Inn.

“Both Ward and Teach consider their Mount Desert Island High School training to have prepared them well for setting off on careers as professional artists,” a statement from the gallery said.

After high school, they continued their studies at the New Hampshire Institute of Art for Ward and Colby College for Teach. Like many fine artists, they also have other jobs to pay the bills. Ward is a stern man on a Northeast Harbor lobster boat and Teach is a research assistant in epidemiology at University of Southern Maine in Portland.

They are joined by seven other national award-winning landscape painters from Arkansas, California, Maine, North Carolina and Vermont. The show ranges from more modernist, abstract work, such as Ward’s “Blueberry Picking,” to impressionist and classical realist pieces.