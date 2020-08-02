ELLSWORTH—A free discussion focusing on everyday spirituality will be led by Geraldine Gregersen on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 10-11 a.m. on Zoom. Topics including what gives life meaning and purpose and what sustains us will be examined, including joy, hope, laughter, service and love.

Gerry Kush Gregersen is a retired United Church of Christ minister still serving occasionally as a substitute minister throughout Hancock County. She also serves on the board of directors of the Alcyon Center on MDI.

The event is being sponsored by the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and is open to the public. Registration is required at call 664-0339 or [email protected].