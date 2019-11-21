Everest and the seven summits

BAR HARBOR — Peter Rogers will discuss and share pictures of his rock climbing adventures, including a harrowing experience on Mount Everest, Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Rogers first climbed at Outward Bound during high school, got serious about climbing in college and pursued his passion as far afield as Nepal and the Arctic in his twenties.

After a decades-long hiatus, he returned to climbing in 2011 with a goal climb the seven summits, the seven highest peaks on each continent.

In 2015, four years after his return to climbing, he finally reached Mount Everest. However, that year a massive earthquake and the resulting avalanche ended the season for everyone on the mountain.

Rogers will talk about his escape from above Mount Everest’s Khumbu Icefall, which is known for being one of the deadliest spots on the mountain.

He will also talk about other climbs and some of the summits he has experienced. He and his wife Bonny live in Northeast Harbor when they are not on far-flung treks and travels.

Contact 288-4245.