Evening of spooky stories planned

MOUNT DESERT — An evening of storytelling focused on personal experiences of the paranormal — the spooky, the strange and the unexplainable — is planned for the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m.

Stories from those who have seen a ghost or been sent a sign from a lost loved one, witnessed something that can’t be explained by earthly means or suspected that there was more to myth than meets the eye are encouraged. All stories are welcome; the emphasis is on personal tales.

Several participants have lined up, but last-minute additions to the roster are welcome. A sign-up sheet will be at the door. There will be light refreshments.

Contact Kate or Judith at 276-3333 or [email protected].