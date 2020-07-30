Escape on a Virtual Vacation 

MOUNT DESERT—It isn’t easy to go away on vacation this year, so Island Housing Trust invites you to take a Virtual Vacation from the comfort of your home. Your vacation “reservation” will support the creation of year-round homes for MDI’s workers, helping island communities thrive.

Where would you go – a camp, a cape, a guest house, a summer cottage or a villa – maybe even visit a colony on Mars?

Make your virtual reservations now with a donation to Island Housing Trust. The first $15,000 raised will be matched through a board challenge.

The planned departure date for Virtual Vacations is Sunday, Aug. 2. But you are invited to set off anytime by making your reservation/donation between July 15 and August 31.

All those traveling on Virtual Vacations can share their stories with Island Housing Trust on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing Gail Thompson at [email protected] Learn more or make your donation at www.islandhousingtrust.org/events. Follow IHT on Facebook for updates.