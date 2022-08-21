BAR HARBOR — According a study by the United States Department of Agriculture, between 30-40 percent of the U.S. food supply goes to waste. The Mitchell Center at the University of Maine has developed solutions to end food waste in Maine. Find out how ending food waste can save money, feed more people and protect the environment in a Bar Harbor Garden Club presentation called “Sustainable Food Waste Solutions.”

Susanne Lee, faculty fellow of UMaine’s Mitchell Center for Sustainability, will be at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum, 127 West St., 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

to discuss what can be done in the home to reduce food waste, what the necessary resources are to produce food and the impact of food waste on the environment.

In 2019, Lee was awarded a Mitchell Center grant to fund a multidisciplinary student research project identifying sustainable food waste solutions for Maine businesses, bringing a real-world sustainable business opportunity to the Maine business school.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but non-members are requested to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or by calling (207) 460-8496.