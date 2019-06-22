Emory on ‘finding your silver lining’

MOUNT DESERT — Dianna Emory will read from and discuss her upcoming book “Assess, Adjust, Advance: Facing Adversity and Finding Your Silver Lining” on Wednesday, June 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. She will use illustrative cases, including her own stage 4 metastatic lung cancer, as examples of how to take challenging situations, evaluate their impact, adapt expectations, and move forward in a positive manner.

Emory is the author of “Bonding with Nature: Responding to Life’s Challenges and the Aging Process.” She is a retired clinical mental health counselor; the founder of the Behavioral Medicine Center and Training Institute; a national educator of mental health and medical professionals; a builder of teams that advance personal and environmental wellness; and a volunteer and athlete with deep knowledge of green spaces and protected lands.

While in private practice, Emory also provided pro bono clinical services to oncological and multiple sclerosis patients who were dealing with fatigue, depression, surgery-related issues, and the aversive side effects of chemotherapy. She served on the Allied Health Professional Staff of Mount Desert Island Hospital and as an Adjunct Faculty member at College of the Atlantic. Board leadership positions have included Friends of Acadia, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Schoodic Institute, Maine Clinical Counselors Association, the Northern New England Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and the American Mental Health Counselors Association. She lives on Mount Desert Island and in Brooklin with her husband Ben.

The talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.