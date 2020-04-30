Emory offers guide to coping with stress

BAR HARBOR—Dianna Emory began developing a self-directed course designed to help people through stressful times several months before anyone had heard of the new coronavirus, but it now seems especially relevant.

The course, which she is offering at no charge, is titled “Surviving THIS: From Medical Crisis to World Turmoil.” In easy-to-follow steps, it presents “five ways to enhance your life while helping the earth and her creatures.”

Emory, who lives in Bar Harbor, is a retired clinical mental health counselor and educator of mental health professionals and physicians. The course she has developed draws heavily from her 2017 book, “Bonding with Nature: Responding to Life’s Challenges and the Aging Process,” as well as from some of her other writings and lectures.

“It’s the way I’ve lived my life,” Emory said of the book’s precepts. “It’s the way I worked with my own patients. It’s a time-tested approach.”

She said it involves “exploring nature and the human condition, sharing strong experiences as models and demonstrating the ways to get through the worst of (personnel challenges) while finding the silver linings.”

“I had reached the concluding pieces of the course just before the COVID-19 virus developed,” she said. “When that happened, I decided to update it slightly to include the COVID issue because, obviously, we’re all challenged right now.”

So far, she said, she has been sending the course to colleagues and to “organizations that are working on behalf of the natural world and to medical organizations.”

Now, there is a link to it under “educational resources” on the Blue Hill Heritage Trust website, and it will soon be on the Natural Resources Council of Maine website. Emory said anyone interested in accessing the course also may contact her at [email protected]