Ellsworth featured during Maine Craft Weekend 

ELLSWORTH — In conjunction with Maine Craft Weekend, Heart of Ellsworth will stage its Fourth Annual Art of Ellsworth Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-3.

The festivities kick off with the Fogtown Family Band performing a live benefit concert in the brewery’s beer garden starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Microbrew, cider, seltzers and wood-fire pizza will be available from 3-8 p.m. at 25 Pine Street. Proceeds will go to the Downtown Ellsworth Mural Project.

That same day, just a few blocks away, The Grand will open its live production of “Nunsense,” a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to stage a fundraiser to bury four of their sisters who died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets cost $22 for reserved seating, $20 for Grand members and $15 for students (17 and under). To reserve seats, call 667-9500 or visit grandonline.org.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, back at 25 Pine Street, Atlantic Art Glass’s Ken and Linda Perrin will host the studio’s annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, featuring glass-blowing demos. The event will be repeated at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The public will be allowed inside the studio to watch as molten glass is pulled from the furnace, blown and hand-formed on the end of a blowpipe into the classic pumpkin shape.

Also on Saturday from 11 a.m., Share Studio’s artisans (6 State Street) will show the process of raw to cooked Kozo bundles in the papermaking process. Two different pulp beating techniques will be demonstrated. From 1-2 p.m., multi-layer linocut printing will be demonstrated.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., Ghost Rose Tattoo proprietor and artist Jamie Parent will give a brief history about the art of tattoo from 5:30-6 p.m. at 112 Main Street.

Running Oct. 1-17, an online silent auction will be held to raise funds for the Downtown Ellsworth Mural Project. To view auction items and make bids, go to heartofellsworth.org. For more details, visit mainecraftweekend.org/ellsworth.