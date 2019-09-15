Ellis, Fatora join ECMI faculty

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) is welcoming two new faculty members in the 2019-20 school year. Shane Ellis will teach saxophone, clarinet and flute and Luke Fatora will teach violin.

Ellis is a specialist on saxophone, clarinet and flute, and holds a degree in music education. He is very experienced as both a jazz and classical performer, as well as a music arranger and teacher. He has performed with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and the U.S. Navy Band and has held music director positions at Foxcroft Academy and Conners Emerson School. He lives on Mount Desert Island and performs with various Maine-based ensembles.

Fatora was drawn to the violin after he found himself rocking out to fiddle music in the hills of Appalachia as a young boy. A graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, he has performed in contexts that range from fiddling for square dances, to improvising with DJ’s and ballet dancers, to performing contemporary and traditional classical music in the World Financial Center and Carnegie Hall.

Fatora has also pursued interests in composition and conducting: he has received awards from the Pikes Peak Young Composers Competition and served as the music director for the Summit Community Orchestra. Most recently, he was a Quartet Fellow at Community MusicWorks in Providence, R.I. where he was performing in robust and creative concert series while teaching individuals and coaching ensembles. He has taught in Colorado, San Francisco and Rhode Island.

