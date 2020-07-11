Elliott to exhibit during July

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Stefan Elliott will be exhibiting his recent body of work in oil in the Mellon Room of Northeast Harbor Library for the month of July. There will be a reception on Friday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m. The reception will be outside with a controlled number of people (8) allowed to view the exhibit at a time. Masks will be required. Private studio appointments can be made by emailing [email protected].

Stefan divides his time with his family between Taos, N.M., and West Tremont. This will be his third show at the library.