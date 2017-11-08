Eliot, Rivers to share passion for Little Long Pond

BAR HARBOR — Samuel Eliot and John Rivers will talk about their book, “Little Long Pond: A Field Guide to Four Seasons,” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

Eliot and Rivers will speak about the pond, the creation of the book and some of the environmental and ethical questions about the pond’s future.

Alongside the text, there are photographs of Little Long Pond taken by local photographers Rivers, Kenn Chandler and Tom Lawrence. The book combines scientific information with Eliot and Rivers’ personal observations. Some chapters were written by local experts, including Anne Funderburk, Duane Braun, Linda Gregory and Rich MacDonald.

While writing the book, the authors also learned about the natural cycles that contribute to the eutrophication, or the enrichment of a water body with nutrients, usually an excess amount of nutrients. This process induces growth of plants and algae and may result in oxygen depletion of the water body. This led to the final chapter, “The Life Cycle of a Pond,” by Steve Katona.

The authors will sell and sign copies of the book after their talk. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].