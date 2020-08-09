Eichenholz, Vaccari to marry  

BAR HARBOR – Phil and Cindy Eichenholz of Bar Harbor are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Billy Eichenholz, to Jeanne Vaccari, daughter of Rick and Joy Vaccari of La Jolla, Calif. Billy, whose family has spent extended periods of time in Bar Harbor for over 20 years, was a former camper at Camp Beech Cliff and employee at Abel’s Lobster Pound. He introduced Jeanne to Acadia National Park after the two met at the University of Pennsylvania. Jeanne is a senior account manager at Google and Billy is vice president of Fifteen Group. The couple shares a love of hiking and staying active in all that Acadia has to offer.