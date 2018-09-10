Egypt trip is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Abigail Conrad will give a talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. as she shares pictures and stories from her journey to Egypt last year.

Abigail Conrad and her husband Gary began their trip in Egypt’s capital city, Cairo, before flying to Aswan, a city in southern Egypt on the Nile.

From there, they took a boat cruise south on Lake Nasser to the rock temples of Abu Simbel. After traveling back to Aswan, they took a cruise up the Nile to Luxor, the site of Thebes, the pharaohs’ capital, during the 11th–16th centuries B.C.E.

They visited the Temple of Ramesses II at Abu Simbel, The Temple of Philae at Aswan, the Karnak Complex at Luxor, the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, the Djoser Step Pyramid at Memphis and the Pyramid of Khafre at Giza.

