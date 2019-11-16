Effects of climate change in East Africa

BAR HARBOR — Linda Robinson will discuss the impact of catastrophic weather events in East Africa on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Cyclone Idai, which hit Africa in March of this year, was one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect the continent.

The storm caused catastrophic damage in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, leaving more than 1,300 people dead and many more missing.

Robinson will speak about how recent weather events like this deadly cyclone have had devastating effects on countries in East Africa that are already struggling with poverty and inequality.

She “will also talk about the resulting changes in population displacement after the storm and touch on how our lifestyle affects those far from us,” organizers said. “Robinson also will examine how we regard refugees and the importance of moving away from a mentality of charity to one of human rights.”

Robinson recently spent two years living and working in Malawi as part of the Global Health Service Partnership, a partnership between SEED Global Health and the Peace Corps. This organization sends midwives, nurses and doctors to teach in five countries in Africa to train medical professionals in their national setting, utilizing available resources.

Contact 288-4245.