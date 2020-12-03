Edward Jones is a pet supplies drive drop-off location

BAR HARBOR — Elise Frank, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Bar Harbor, is supporting the SPCA of Hancock County by using her office as a drop-off location for a pet supplies drive.
Local residents may help support this effort by bringing new pet supply items to the Edward Jones branch office, 71 Cottage Street, during regular business hours from Dec. 2-18.
Items that the shelter is particularly looking for include:
-
Bleach
-
Paper Towels
-
Paw Safe ice melt
-
Plowing services
-
Woodstove pellets (used for cat litter)
-
Cedarific cat litter (for cats that come in declawed and need soft litter)
-
Purina Cat Chow
-
Purina Kitten Chow
-
Fancy Feast canned cat food
-
Fancy Feast canned kitten food
-
Chicken baby food (we feed it to ill cats)
-
Purina Dog Chow
-
Purina large breed dog food
-
Stamps
-
Purina ONE canned dog food
-
Fish-based grain free dog food
-
Milk bones (all sizes)
-
Peanut butter
-
Pill Popper for dogs (large size)
-
Pill Popper for small dogs and cats (small size)
-
Dog nail clippers (all sizes)
-
Rubbing alcohol
-
Cotton balls
-
Flea/tick medication for dogs (all sizes)
-
Flea/tick medication for cats
-
Flea/tick medication for kittens
-
Post-Its
-
Note pads
-
Pens
-
Disposable single use face masks
-
Nitrile gloves sizes medium, large and XL
-
Glass cleaner
-
New mop handles
-
New brooms
-
New 3-hole punch
Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.
