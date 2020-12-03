Edward Jones is a pet supplies drive drop-off location

BAR HARBOR — Elise Frank, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Bar Harbor, is supporting the SPCA of Hancock County by using her office as a drop-off location for a pet supplies drive.

Local residents may help support this effort by bringing new pet supply items to the Edward Jones branch office, 71 Cottage Street, during regular business hours from Dec. 2-18.

Items that the shelter is particularly looking for include:

Bleach

Paper Towels

Paw Safe ice melt

Plowing services

Woodstove pellets (used for cat litter)

Cedarific cat litter (for cats that come in declawed and need soft litter)

Purina Cat Chow

Purina Kitten Chow

Fancy Feast canned cat food

Fancy Feast canned kitten food

Chicken baby food (we feed it to ill cats)

Purina Dog Chow

Purina large breed dog food

Stamps

Purina ONE canned dog food

Fish-based grain free dog food

Milk bones (all sizes)

Peanut butter

Pill Popper for dogs (large size)

Pill Popper for small dogs and cats (small size)

Dog nail clippers (all sizes)

Rubbing alcohol

Cotton balls

Flea/tick medication for dogs (all sizes)

Flea/tick medication for cats

Flea/tick medication for kittens

Post-Its

Note pads

Pens

Disposable single use face masks

Nitrile gloves sizes medium, large and XL

Glass cleaner

New mop handles

New brooms

New 3-hole punch

Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.