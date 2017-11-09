Edsons to open travel talk series

TREMONT — David and Susan Edson will open the Bass Harbor Memorial Library winter travel talk series with an exploration of Vietnam on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

In a presentation titled “Inside Vietnam: From the Northern Hill Tribes to the Mekong Delta and Saigon,” the Edsons will talk about their 23-day trip to Vietnam in March 2017.

The Edsons will show pictures of their tour, which include up-close views of Vietnamese life of the White Thai, Red Dao, Black H’mong and Giay hill tribes in northern Vietnam as well as small villages in southern and interior parts of the country. They will explore the big and dynamic contrast between the traditional countryside and fast developing urban areas of the country.

This program is the first in the library’s third Thursdays travel series, which will run through April 2018. Subjects of future talks include trekking in Southern France, camping in Iceland and exploring Newfoundland.

Call 244-3798, visit www.bassharborlibrary.com or find the library on Facebook. The library is at 89 Bernard Rd in Bernard.