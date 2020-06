BAR HARBOR—Local artist Russell D’Alessio created this “Eat in Eden” poster and is offering it free of charge to businesses in Bar Harbor. The poster is 18×12 inches.

D’Alessio said, “We are hoping to help our small town and its small businesses in its recovery this summer, encouraging folks to eat out and shop safely.”

Any business wishing to display the poster may contact D’Alessio Gallery at 351-5450.