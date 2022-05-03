Earth Day on MDI in pictures

CAN IT, SAVE THE PLANET … A group of volunteers poses for a photo during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup April 30, when more than 400 volunteers picked up trash along the roads of Mount Desert Island. (Back row, from left) Lynne Staggs, Cherie Galyean, Annabel Curry, Charlotte Stanley and Sarah Stanley. (Front row, from left) Grayson Staggs, Caspar Rampacek, Sam Curry and Lilah Stanley.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLEY CONTI/FOA
PLANET EARTH … Volunteers work to clear trash from the side of the road during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on April 30. More than 400 volunteers worked to clean up trash along the roads of Mount Desert Island.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLEY CONTI/FOA
ALWAYS READY … Southwest Harbor Coast Guard members give a big assist to the Charlotte Rhoades Park on April 29 as part of an island-wide Earth Day cleanup initiative. The Southwest Harbor community is grateful for their effort and time. Guardsmen pictured (from left) are Jack Everdeen, Jefferson Atillo, Paul Jacobs, Sean Kerrigan and Daniel Bartholomew.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE RHOADES PARK
UNDER THE SEA… Members of Diver Ed’s League of Underwater Superheroes get splashed during the Annual Harbor Cleanup at Bartlett’s Landing in Mount Desert on May 1. Every year around Earth Day, participants help Ed Monat, of Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater, pick up trash. Four divers and 41 other volunteers removed several baskets and trays from the water, along with three tires and a lobster trap.
PHOTO COURTESY OF EDNA MONAT
BE COOL WITH THE WATER … Community members gather on Sunday morning for Diver Ed’s Annual Harbor Cleanup at Bartlett’s Landing in Mount Desert. Every year around Earth Day, participants help Ed Monat, of Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater, pick up trash. This year, five fish trays and two scale baskets of debris were removed.
PHOTO COURTESY OF EDNA MONAT
