Earth advocacy is forum topic

BAR HARBOR — Peter Neill will discuss the limits of the environmental movement and his ideas about a new form of environmental activism Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the College of the Atlantic’s Human Ecology Forum

The free public lecture begins at 4:10 p.m. in McCormick lecture hall.

Neill will explore what needs to change to constitute a new form of environmental activism in this present moment of accelerating crisis and decelerating effect of conventional approaches.

“Despite certain significant progress, why is environmental activism as now practiced proving inadequate to the critical challenge?” event organizers said. “Why is the public not responding adequately to the criticality of the moment and the obvious decline in protections and effective actions?”

Neill is the host of “World Ocean Radio” on WERU 89.9 FM and author of “The Once and Future Ocean: Notes Toward a New Hydraulic.”