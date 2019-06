MOUNT DESERT — Phoebe Durand-McDonnell will give a solo harp recital and lecture about modern and historical harps Wednesday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Durand-McDonnell is a graduate of the Oberlin Observatory with a degree in harp and will be heading to Switzerland this fall on a Fulbright Scholarship to get a further degree in historic harp. The event is free and open to the public.

