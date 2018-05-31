Drug overdose support group at hospice office

ELLSWORTH — A new support group for those who have lost a family member to drug overdose will meet at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office on Mondays from June 11 through July 16, from 5-7 p.m.

“Losing a family member to drug overdose can make you feel alone and in pain,” said a press release. “Maybe you are thinking no one could possibly understand how you feel. If you have lost a family member to drug overdose, you are not alone. There were over 400 overdose deaths in Maine in 2017; that’s an average of well over one overdose death per day throughout the state. This group will provide a safe, nonjudgmental, confidential space to receive support, to share difficult emotions and to build connection.

The group is free of charge, but participants need to register at least a week in advance to allow time for group preparation. Call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.