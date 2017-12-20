Drama club takes on Titanic reading

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Drama Club, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, will gather there on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m.

The group is open to the public, either to take a part in the reading or just to listen and enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bagged meal to the reading. The group is led by Joe Marshall and will read the four-character play “Scotland Road,” by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The plot involves an historical mystery surrounding the sinking of Titanic in 1912. In 1990, a young woman is found on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When she is rescued, she utters one word: “Titanic.”

The young woman is taken to a remote location on the coast of Maine to be interviewed by an expert on the Titanic disaster. Not having success in learning more about the woman, the expert brings in the last living survivor of the Titanic sinking, who has been living as a recluse for 75 years.

The play ends with a twist as the two women yearn to return to “Scotland Road,” the name given to one of Titanic‘s broad promenade decks.

There is a local connection to Titanic; two members of the men’s club The Mount Desert Reading Room in Bar Harbor went down with Titanic: John Jacob Astor of New York and Arthur Ryerson of Philadelphia.

Contact Joe Marshall at 735-7322 or [email protected], or the library at 244-7065.