Downeast Acadia a National Heritage Area?

MACHIAS—Sunrise County Economic Council is coordinating a feasibility study to determine if the Downeast Acadia region has the community interest and capacity necessary to support a National Heritage Area (NHA) designation for the long term.

National Heritage Areas are working landscapes where the unique interplay of human activity and natural features have influenced each other and co-evolved over time in a manner that reflects collective national heritage.

NHA’s are designated by Congress and 1:1 matching funds for heritage projects are provided to NHA communities from the Department of the Interior. An NHA is not a unit of, nor is any land owned or managed by, the National Park Service or any other federal or state entity.

Visit sunrisecounty.org/national-heritage-area-program/ to learn more about the NHA program and provide your input.