Dover quartet to play

MOUNT DESERT — Kennedy Center quartet-in-residence the Dover Quartet will perform a Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music concert Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

They will perform Frank Bridge’s Piano Quartet with pianist Todd Crow, the first String Quartet by Bridge’s pupil Benjamin Britten, the Adagio and Fugue of Mozart (the score of which was admired and famously copied out by Beethoven) and Beethoven’s G major quartet, Op. 18, No. 2.

Visit mtdesertfestival.org or call 266-2550.