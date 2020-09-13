Dollars for Scholars rummage sale Sept. 19

MOUNT DESERT—Traditionally held in the spring, this year’s YWCA MDI Dollars for Scholars rummage sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. Items for sale will be outside on the front lawn and down the side of the building along Kavanaugh Place. Come, be masked and practice social distancing. Purchases support scholarships for both high school students with plans to attend a four-year college course of study and for less traditional educational opportunities for adults. Bring your own bag to fill. Donations will be accepted.