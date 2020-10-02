Documentary explores racial inequality in the U.S. 

MOUNT DESERT — The MDI Racial Equity Working Group will host a screening of Ava DuVernay’s documentary, “13th,” followed by a panel discussion. The award-winning documentary explores the criminalization of African Americans and the rise of mass incarceration in the U.S. A panel will discuss the film and its implications for Maine immediately following the screening.

The panelists include Mila Al-Ayoubi, strategic partnerships director at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center; Chris Lazare, organizing director at the Real Justice PAC; and Emma Bond, legal director of the ACLU of Maine.

The screening and panel discussion will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Alex Newell Taylor at [email protected] or (207) 619-1589. This event is co-sponsored by the YWCA MDI and College of the Atlantic’s Black Student Union.

“Structural racism in our criminal justice system is an extremely important issue, and I’m looking forward to a conversation with three experts who have been working on this issue for years,” said REWG member Alex Newell Taylor, who will moderate the panel discussion.