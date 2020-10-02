Friday - Oct 02, 2020

Documentary explores racial inequality in the U.S. 

Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores racial inequality in the U.S., focusing on the disproportionate number of incarcerated African Americans.
MOUNT DESERT  The MDI Racial Equity Working Group will host a screening of Ava DuVernay’s documentary, 13th,” followed by a panel discussion. The award-winning documentary explores the criminalization of African Americans and the rise of mass incarceration in the U.S.  A panel will discuss the film and its implications for Maine immediately following the screening.  

The panelists include Mila Al-Ayoubistrategic partnerships director at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center; Chris Lazare, organizing director at the Real Justice PACand Emma Bond, legal director of the ACLU of Maine. 

The screening and panel discussion will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Alex Newell Taylor at [email protected] or (207619-1589.  This event is co-sponsored by the YWCA MDI and College of the Atlantic’s Black Student Union. 

“Structural racism in our criminal justice system is an extremely important issue, and I’m looking forward to a conversation with three experts who have been working on this issue for years,” said REWG member Alex Newell Taylor, who will moderate the panel discussion.  

