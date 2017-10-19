Documentary examines schools

BAR HARBOR — The documentary “Backpack Full of Cash” will be shown in McCormick Lecture Hall on the College of the Atlantic Campus on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.

Immediately following the film, Bonnie Tai, COA’s director of educational studies, will facilitate a discussion on the topics raised by the film.

The narration by award-winning actor and activist Matt Damon guides audiences in analyzing the growing privatization of the public school system and the effects this development is having on America’s youth.

During the 2013-14 school year, filmmakers Sarah Mondale and Vera Aronow ventured to communities in Philadelphia, Nashville, Little Rock and other cities throughout the United States.

The film introduces audiences to the impacts of “market-based education reform” that leaves public schools with minimal resources and increased pressures of standardization. Through interviews with principals, teachers, activists, parents and students, Mondale and Vera shine a light on the education debate that is troubling a nation.

The film won several awards at international film festivals across the U.S.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Bonnie Tai at 801-5703 or [email protected]