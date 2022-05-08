Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater returns to Bar Harbor 

BAR HARBOR — After spending a season in Eastport, Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater trips aboard The Starship Enterprise are again scheduled to explore Frenchman Bay for the 2022 season.

“COA [College of the Atlantic] is now willing to have us back, so it looks like it’s going to work out,” said Monat, who, with the exception of last year, has operated from Bar Harbor for the last two decades.

Monat’s business, which allows his boat passengers to watch a live video of him and friends exploring the ocean, operated out of Eastport in 2021 when his trips could not depart from the COA pier due to pandemic restrictions that closed the campus to visitors. During his show, audience members participate in a hands-on learning experience about Maine’s ocean environment as Monat brings creatures up from the water and onto the boat. The boat’s touch tanks give passengers a chance to handle the sea life before they are returned safely to the ocean.

“Those five-and-a-half-hour drives to Eastport added up for us, so we’re excited to be back,” said Monat’s wife Edna, aka Captain Evil, who, during the show, explains to the audience what Monat is doing underwater.

Because the U.S. Coast Guard recently dropped the mandates for all federal public transportation, passengers will not be required to wear face masks unless they want to.

Monat’s boat is set for its first trip in late June. Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater’s 2022 season will run from June 20 to Sept. 3. The two-hour trips depart twice daily at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from COA. To make reservations, call (207) 288-3483. For more information, visit www.diveintheater.com.