Diver Ed shares underwater Eastport adventures

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join Eddie “Diver Ed” Monat at noon on Friday, April 15, for a virtual program hosted by Acadia Senior College, as he shares stories and shows the beautiful underwater world from his summer in Eastport.

Monat and his wife Edna (Captain Evil) have operated Dive-In Theater, a marine education boat tour, since 2000. In 2021, the lack of marine life around the Porcupine Islands forced the Dive-In Theater to find an alternate location in Eastport.

This free online presentation is open to everyone and is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series.

Register for this event online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected] For more information, contact ASC at (207) 288-9500.