Discuss volunteering over coffee 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Island Connections is extending its search for new volunteer drivers. The organization is in great need for more people to drive “neighbors” to doctors’ appointments and other life-enhancing and necessary activities. If you have an hour a week or more to offer, you are invited to attend the next “Joy Riding” event to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Milagro’s Coffee and Espresso, 204 Main Street in Southwest Harbor. There is no need to sign up in advance; however, you are asked to meet outside near the Island Connections sign and to wear a mask while social distancing. There will be a rain date of Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.

For more information, call Dana Mastroianni, 288-4457, or [email protected].