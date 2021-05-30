Discovering the real James Bond

NORTHEAST HARBOR—On Wednesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host Jim Wright in a talk about his new book, “The Real James Bond: A True Story of Identity Theft, Avian Intrigue and Ian Fleming.”

James Bond, ornithologist, author of the classic “Birds of the West Indies” and the world’s most famous identity theft victim, spent his summers on Mount Desert Island his entire life. He and his uncle Carroll Sargent Tyson (of Northeast Harbor) wrote the classic field guide about West Indian island’s birds over 85 years ago. Bond also helped Tyson create the most famous set of fine-art bird prints in Maine, several of which are on display at the library.

To sign up and get the Zoom link, either call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].