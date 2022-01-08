Director of Viles Arboretum to give online talk Jan. 13 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting Ryan Martin, executive director of Viles Arboretum in Augusta, for an online talk at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, called “Land Stewardship, Environmental Education and Community Engagement – An Arboretum at Work.”

Before the talk, the club will hold a brief business meeting at 1 p.m. and welcomes the public to join both the meeting and the presentation.

Martin will discuss the history, mission, research, botanical collections, programming and how to get involved with the 224-acre Viles Arboretum.

The history of the arboretum goes back to 1835. The property is a consolidation of several farms that provided crops and livestock as well as occupational therapy and exercise for psychiatric patients at a state hospital. Today, the arboretum features a botanical garden, 6 miles of trails, dozens of plant collections, a network of ponds, a granite quarry and a sculpture exhibit.

Prior to becoming the arboretum’s executive director, Martin was a classroom horticultural science teacher for grades 6-12 and an adjunct professor of sustainable agriculture at Kennebec County Community College. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a master’s degree in sustainable food systems. He lives in Hallowell with his wife and two children.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but nonmembers are requested to make reservations by emailing [email protected] or by calling (207) 460-8496.