Friday - Aug 10, 2018
IMAGE COURTESY OF BHCC

Direct from Haiti

August 10, 2018 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

The Bar Harbor Congregational Church presents a Haitian art and craft sale Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sale will be held in the church parking lot, which is across from the Village Green. A collection of paintings direct from Haitian artists in Port au Prince will be on sale as well as smaller craft items. 100 percent of the proceeds go to a small village school in Figaro, Haiti and to support education and economic development in Ouanaminthe, Haiti, the community visited by the Bar Harbor UCC mission team in March this year.

 

