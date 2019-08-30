Dinner benefits Share the Harvest

MOUNT DESERT — College of the Atlantic’s annual Share the Harvest Farm Dinner, a benefit supporting access to healthy food for all, will be held at the school’s Beech Hill Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 beginning at 5 p.m. The event features a four-course, locally-sourced meal prepared by the chefs from Havana Restaurant.

Share the Harvest is a COA student-led food security program providing scores of families with organic produce via vouchers to be used at the Beech Hill Farmstand and Bar Harbor Farmer’s Market, subsidized farm shares and harvest deliveries to elderly or disabled community members who lack access to transportation.

“Making sure that the production from these farms is spread all around the Island, to all folks regardless of income level, is one of the many things that COA is all about,” said Havana owner Michael Boland, a 1994 graduate of COA and now a member of the COA Board of Trustees.

“I love being part of the farm, even in this little way. Helping to host and feed folks on the farm and in the field itself with ingredients grown or raised on local farms is pretty darn inspiring.”

Share the Harvest began in 2008 with a $1,000 start-up grant from Healthy Acadia and donations from Beech Hill Farm’s farm stand customers. The organization has steadily expanded, and this year served 140 households in Hancock County.

“It’s our mission to ensure that fresh, organic, local produce is accessible to all members of the Mount Desert Island community, regardless of income,” said student coordinator Rayna Joyce.

Farm tours begin at 5 p.m., with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner promptly at 6 p.m. The cost is $150, and space is limited. To make a reservation visit coa.edu/sharetheharvest or contact development@coa.edu.