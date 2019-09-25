Dinner and a show

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Barn Arts’ annual autumn fundraising event, the “Incredible Dinner Show,” will be held Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion hall in Southwest Harbor. The event will feature an original menu, designed and prepared by chef Alain Falasse, and a variety show performed by Barn Arts regulars and guests. Proceeds will benefit Barn Arts programming in the 2020 season, including original productions for audiences of all ages, residencies for artists developing new work and community programs and events. Tickets are $75. Contact 412-9435.