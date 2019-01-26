Dimond to talk about teen brains and addiction

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dick Dimond will give a talk about addiction risks faced by teens and young adults Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Individuals under the age of 25 are at increased risk of developing a substance use disorder because of the immaturity of their brains. In his talk, “Teenagers, Immature Brains and Risks of Addiction,” Dimond will explore some of the issues involved and discuss the importance of education in heading off addiction.

In her inaugural address, Governor Janet Mills said, “History will note that we have abandoned an entire generation of people to this preventable disease [addiction].”

Dimond is a retired physician is and a board member of Acadia Family Center, the Southwest Harbor non-profit agency devoted to substance abuse prevention, education, and treatment.. He also chairs the steering committee of the Hancock County Adult Drug Treatment Court.

