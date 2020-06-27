Digital literacy and computer skills offered online 

MACHIAS —The National Digital Equity Center will offer digital literacy and computer skills classes online statewide. Classes are free and cover a range of topics including For Work and Business, For Home and Education, and Aging Well with Technology. All classes are taught through live webinar sessions by local instructors, helping Maine’s underserved populations learn new skills and improve their computer software knowledge, ultimately with the intention of helping to close Maine’s digital divide.

Traditionally held in classroom settings throughout the state, the National Digital Equity Center has rapidly transitioned classes to online learning in response to COVID-19. Students can join classes remotely and benefit from live interaction with the instructor during the one-hour sessions.

Classes are designed for students of varying experience levels. Class topics include learning about devices, internet safety and using Google-based tools, alongside software-focused classes covering topics like WordPress, Microsoft Word and Excel. The National Digital Equity Center also recently added a class instructing Mainers on how to request an absentee ballot online for the upcoming election.

All classes are free, but registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. To view a list of classes and to sign up, visit www.digitalequitycenter.org/classes. More information at (207) 259-5010 or email [email protected]