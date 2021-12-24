Diana Fund honors longtime animal supporter 

BAR HARBOR — When faced with food insecurity, many pet owners have to make the tough decision of whether to feed themselves or their pets. Some may even decide that surrendering their pet is their only option.

The Diana Fund of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, created in 2021 in honor of MDI Pet Food Pantry founder and longtime community animal supporter Diana de los Santos, will help those in need keep their furry family members fed.

The fund was started by Kim Swan and Kay Theede as a way to honor de los Santos’ Bar Harbor legacy and to assure that there is continued financial support for the MDI Pet Food Pantry. Swan and Theede are each making a $2,500 donation to establish the fund.

De los Santos and her husband, Gary, lived and worked in Bar Harbor for over 20 years, and she played a vital role in the animal wellness cause here. If someone had an animal concern or a problem, de los Santos was the person to call.

De los Santos believes that no person should be burdened and have to choose whether to feed themselves or their pet. Many people were surprised to learn that struggle exists in Bar Harbor.

The Diana Fund will serve as added back up to be used in times when donations slow down and food pantry volunteers need to buy food to stock the pantry.

Heather Dillon will be stepping up and filling de los Santos’ shoes as the administrator of the MDI Pet Food Pantry. De los Santos and her husband are in the process of moving to Texas.

Annual fundraisers will be held to replenish fund coffers, but community members may donate to The Diana Fund at any time. Donations can be made at the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, but donations specific to The Diana Fund should be identified as such.