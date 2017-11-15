Dems to meet

ELLSWORTH — The 2018 election will be the topic of discussion at the November meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee in the theater of the Moore Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

The discussion will review the 2017 elections across the nation and in Maine and focus on next year’s elections. The meeting also will feature a report about the recent and upcoming legislative sessions from Reps. Louie Luchini and Brian Hubbell.

“We expect an informative, lively and engaging discussion. All are welcome to participate,” said committee Chair Alfred Judd.

Call Kent Price at 469-1903.