Decoy class for youth competition offered

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Youths aged 9-17 will learn to transform a wooden cutout into a realistically detailed silhouette decoy of a red knot in a course at the Wendell Gilley Museum on three consecutive Saturdays, March 24 and 31, and April 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Offered in conjunction with a project from the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, the classes will be taught by master carver Steve Valleau. Gilley staff will enter completed pieces in the Ward World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition and Art Festival held in Ocean City, Md., in late April.

A shorebird that migrates from Tierra del Fuego to Artic breeding grounds and back each year — about 20,000 miles — the red knot is on the federal threatened species list. Class members can learn more about this bird’s life history while preparing, wood burning and painting their replicas.

A fee of $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers will help cover material costs. Space is limited; to register call 244-7555 or email [email protected].

The Wendell Gilley Museum celebrates the life and work of Wendell Gilley, a pioneer in the field of decorative bird carving. To inspire appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity, and respect and care for the natural world, the museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art. Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.