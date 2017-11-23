December art for sale

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s December art show will feature affordable artwork and handcrafted items made for giving.

All items will be for sale and priced no higher than $250, with 10 percent of sales going to the library. In addition to being displayed on our walls, the library will host a Holiday Fine Art and Book Sale on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. There are openings for additional artists. Email [email protected] or call 244-3798.