DCP receives $10K matching donation from Darling’s

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP) received a $10,000 matching donation from Darling’s Auto Mall for heating assistance. The donation, which matched donations to DCP’s The Heating and Warmth (THAW) fund during the month of February, will provide heating assistance to households in Hancock and Washington counties based on need, regardless of income.

“We are so grateful to Darling’s for their support of the THAW fund. This contribution will make a huge difference to families and individuals in our communities who are struggling to heat their homes,” said Lee Hardison, DCP director of energy services.

The THAW fund served 556 households in 2020, providing approximately 100 gallons of fuel per household at an average cost of $251 per household and a total cost of $139,502. The THAW fund is comprised entirely of donations from the community, and the need for heating assistance increases as fuel prices continue to rise.

“Darling’s is so grateful that we are able to support our community and Downeast Community Partners,” said Darling’s Auto Mall General Manager Pam Blanchard. “Without our community, we wouldn’t be here, and we are honored to be able to give back.”

According to DCP Executive Director Rebecca Palmer, the value of partnerships, such as that with Darling’s, cannot be overstated.

“The impact that Downeast Community Partners has toward improving the quality of life and reducing the impact of poverty in our communities is only accomplished through partnerships. We are so grateful to Darling’s for their community commitment and compassion, expressed through their generous donation, which will have an immediate benefit for those we serve by heating their homes,” she said.

To learn more about how the THAW fund, go online to www.downeastcommunitypartners.org.