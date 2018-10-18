Day of the Dead festivities

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host an after-school crafting session for children and families to learn about Day of the Dead traditions on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m. Activities will include making a family tree ofrenda, a display celebrating ancestors, family members or pets who have passed away.

On Oct. 25, the library will host an evening screening of the movie “Coco” and a walk to the Sea Memorial at the Bernard Town Dock.

Contact 244-3798 or librarian@bassharborlibrary.com.