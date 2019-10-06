‘Dawnland’ to be streamed Oct. 14

BOSTON — The Upstander Project film “DAWNLAND” won the Emmy® award for Outstanding Research at the 40th Annual News and Documentary Awards last week. Composer Jennifer Kreisberg was also nominated for Outstanding Music at the ceremony hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

A free global livestream of the documentary will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The filmmakers will also offer a web conference Q&A. RSVP for the screening at ovee.itvs.org/screenings/em6ic.

The film documents the work of the truth and reconciliation commission created by Maine-Wabanaki REACH. The commission found that cultural genocide persists in Maine because the child welfare system continues to remove Native children from their homes and tribes at a high rate.

Maine-Wabanaki REACH board member Esther Anne (Passamaquoddy) said, “The recognition of Wabanaki people through ‘DAWNLAND’ helps Maine-Wabanaki REACH in our work to engage Wabanaki and non-Native people in learning history, understanding intergenerational trauma, and creating paths to healing.”

Co-director Ben Pender-Cudlip said, “The award truly honors everybody who shared their stories with the truth and reconciliation commission. We want to uplift Maine-Wabanaki REACH, who carry the responsibility of seeing through the TRC recommendations, and working toward restoration to Wabanaki and non-Native communities.” Pender-Cudlip, Adam Mazo, Upstander Project learning director Mishy Lesser and editor Kristen Salerno share the award for Outstanding Research.

Lesser said, “This award applauds researchers everywhere, those who scour ignored documents and transcripts for clues that tell a fuller story. We kept digging until we found archival images and hidden information, and appreciate the Academy’s recognition of our effort.”