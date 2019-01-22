Dave Mallett to play Criterion

BAR HARBOR — David Mallett and his band are set to take the stage at the Criterion in Bar Harbor Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Mallett, a native of northern Maine, has performed his indelible brand of folk music in all corners of the world — from the Newport Folk Festival to the airwaves on “Prairie Home Companion.”

His “Garden Song” is an American folk classic and his songs have been recorded by more than 150 artists.

Tickets are available at criteriontheatre.org or by calling the box office, 288-0829. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range in price from $18-25.